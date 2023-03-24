Col Mike Walaka Hyeroba, an Officer of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) announced that Ugandan troops are ready to be deployed in Kiwanja, Rutshuru-centre and on Mabenga roads, in the heart of the Virunga park, in accordance with the EAC regional force guidelines. The areas are entirely under the control of the M23 rebels.

M23 rebels captured the Uganda-DR Congo border of Bunagana on June 13,2022. Up todate, they are still in control (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)