Uganda Urges African Countries to Take Up Electronic Plant Certification :: Uganda Radionetwork
Uganda Urges African Countries to Take Up Electronic Plant Certification

30 Jun 2023 13:00
Dr Carol Nabatanzi Mary Kukkiriza representing Commissioner Paul Mwambu at the four-day workshop.
Uganda has urged colleagues in the Africa Union (AU) to adopt electronic plant certification to help their economies trade better on the international market and avoid bottlenecks associated with manual certification.

The call was made by Paul Mwambu, the Commissioner of Crop Inspection and Certification during the ongoing four-day workshop on electronic phytosanitary certification. Hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAIIF) at Hotel Protea Entebbe, the workshop seeks to promote electronic certification among AU countries.  

The objectives of the certification include the promotion and protection of plant health and the safety of consumers of agricultural products. So far only 16 countries in Africa including Uganda have taken up the electronic certification.

Mwambu in a speech read for him by Dr Nabatanzi Carol Mary Kukkiriza said the advantages of e-certification which Uganda took up in 2020 are enormous. He said electronic phytosanitary certification had seen Uganda avoid non-technical trade barriers and reduced forgeries and falsifications that were putting Ugandan products at a disadvantage.

The first Ugandan products to benefit from migration to the e-phytosanitary system included fruits, vegetables and flowers to the European Union, Kenya, and the United States among other countries.

The workshop bringing together representatives from over 50 African countries was organised by the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Inter-African Phytosanitary Council of the African Union (AU-IAPSC) and the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) Secretariat.

Mwambu noted that MAIIF had found the system easygoing and had made milestones, the system already having found a government policy to digitise many of its operations.

Dr Mary Lucy Oronje, a scientist at CABI’s Africa Regional Centre in Nairobi, Kenya said: “Most African Member States through the NPPOs (National Plant Protection Organisations) are somewhat aware of the IPPC e-Phyto solution but just 10 out of 55 are successfully exchanging through the ePhyto hub while nine are registered and undertaking testing.

She added that a recent study supported by the USDA identified challenges to the implementation of the IPPC ePhyto Solution including inadequate legal frameworks, limited funds available, and inadequate technical capacity of staff to support its rollout in the countries of the region.

“In light of such challenges, the workshop seeks to not only raise awareness of the benefits… but also help AU Member States identify and overcome the various barriers to its implementation,” she said.

Dr Sandrine Bayendi Loudit, Acting Coordinator of the African Union IAPSC said beyond gathering the Member States for knowledge exchange on the subject, the meeting had been crucial as a factor in the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“The AfCFTA is one of the flagship projects of African Union's Agenda 2063 so any such solution that drives that agenda, and in our case to help improve management of plant health, is fundamental," she said.   

Phytosanitary certification is a key part of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) – an intergovernmental treaty that supports harmonized requirements to prevent the movement of plant pests with traded commodities.  

Mr Dominique Menon, ePhyto Solution expert at IPPC headquarters in Rome, Italy said the implementation of electronic certification was critical to the development of economies of countries through safe trade and efficient trade flows.

It addresses one of the three strategic objectives of the IPPC Strategic Framework 2020–2030 - safe trade development and economic growth and is one of the eight key development programmes in the agenda of the IPPC Strategic Framework 2020-2030: “Harmonization of Electronic Data Exchange”. Dr Oronje said despite the low uptake of the IPPC ePhyto Solution, increased engagement can be achieved by following a designated roadmap and calling for the adoption of one.

The workshop that has been hybrid, some delegates attending in person and others by Zoom closes tomorrow, likely with undertakings from AU member states yet to be e-phytosanitary solution members to adopt the system.

Mulondo Emmanuel

