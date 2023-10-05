Uganda Urges African Countries to Take Up Electronic Plant Certification

The objectives of the certification include the promotion and protection of plant health and the safety of consumers of agricultural products. So far only 16 countries in Africa including Uganda have taken up the electronic certification.
Uganda has
urged colleagues in the Africa Union (AU) to adopt electronic plant
certification to help their economies trade better on the international market
and avoid bottlenecks associated with manual certification.
The call was
made by Paul Mwambu, the Commissioner of Crop Inspection and
Certification during the ongoing four-day workshop on electronic phytosanitary
certification. Hosted by the Ministry
of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAIIF) at Hotel Protea Entebbe,
the workshop seeks to promote electronic certification among AU countries.
Mwambu in a speech read for him by Dr
Nabatanzi Carol Mary Kukkiriza said the advantages of e-certification which
Uganda took up in 2020 are enormous. He said
electronic phytosanitary certification had seen Uganda avoid non-technical
trade barriers and reduced forgeries and falsifications that were putting
Ugandan products at a disadvantage.
The first Ugandan
products to benefit from migration to the e-phytosanitary system included
fruits, vegetables and flowers to the European Union, Kenya, and the United States
among other countries.
The workshop
bringing together representatives from over 50 African countries was
organised by the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI),
the United States Department of
Agriculture
(USDA), the Inter-African Phytosanitary Council of the African Union
(AU-IAPSC) and the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) Secretariat.
Mwambu noted
that MAIIF had found the system easygoing and had made milestones, the
system already having found a government policy to digitise many of its operations.
Dr Mary Lucy
Oronje, a scientist at CABI’s Africa Regional Centre in Nairobi, Kenya said: “Most
African Member States through the NPPOs (National Plant Protection Organisations)
are somewhat aware of the IPPC e-Phyto solution but just 10 out of 55 are
successfully exchanging through the ePhyto hub while nine are registered and
undertaking testing.
She added that
a recent study supported by the USDA identified challenges to the
implementation of the IPPC ePhyto Solution including inadequate legal
frameworks, limited funds available, and inadequate technical capacity of staff
to support its rollout in the countries of the region.
“In light of
such challenges, the workshop seeks to not only raise awareness of the benefits…
but also help AU Member States identify and overcome the various barriers to
its implementation,” she said.
Dr Sandrine
Bayendi Loudit, Acting Coordinator of the African Union IAPSC said beyond gathering
the Member States for knowledge exchange on the subject, the meeting had been crucial
as a factor in the successful implementation of the African Continental Free
Trade Area (AfCFTA).
“The AfCFTA is
one of the flagship projects of African Union's Agenda 2063 so any such
solution that drives that agenda, and in our case to help improve management of
plant health, is fundamental," she said.
Phytosanitary
certification is a key part of the International
Plant Protection Convention
(IPPC) – an intergovernmental treaty that supports harmonized
requirements to prevent the movement of plant pests with traded commodities.
Mr Dominique
Menon, ePhyto Solution expert at IPPC headquarters in Rome, Italy said the implementation of electronic certification
was critical to the development of economies of countries through safe trade
and efficient trade flows.
It addresses
one of the three strategic objectives of the IPPC Strategic Framework 2020–2030
- safe trade development and economic growth
and is one of the eight key development programmes in the agenda of the IPPC Strategic
Framework 2020-2030: “Harmonization of Electronic Data
Exchange”.
Dr Oronje said
despite the low uptake of the IPPC ePhyto Solution, increased engagement can be
achieved by following a designated roadmap and calling for the adoption of one.
The workshop that
has been hybrid, some delegates attending in person and others by Zoom closes
tomorrow, likely with undertakings from AU member states yet to be
e-phytosanitary solution members to adopt the system.