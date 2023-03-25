The equipment identified as the Dr Oligo DNA Synthesizer Machine was procured for a scientist from M/S Micro Haem Scientific and Medical Supplies Limited, with whom the Ministry signed a contract worth 5.14 billion Shillings on 16th June, 2020. Payment for the machine proposed for production of diagnostic kits was made on 24th June, 2020 and the supplier was required to deliver equipment within two months after contract signing.

Scientists appearing before the Public Accounts Committee- Central Government over the Covid-19 funds.