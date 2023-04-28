Breaking

UGX 13 Billion Anglican Amphitheatre Nears Completion

Tourism
Business and finance
Religion
The idea of redeveloping the Anglican site into a world-class faith-based tourism center was originated by the late Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo, the former Archbishop Church of Uganda.
28 Apr 2023 07:49
Tourism Business and finance Religion
Publicity Committee Chairperson Justice James Ogoola (with microphone). Photo by Dominic Ochola
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 9

Publicity Committee Chairperson Justice James Ogoola (with microphone). Photo by Dominic Ochola

Keywords

2023Martyrs Day Celebrations Anglican Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo

Entities

Church of Uganda.