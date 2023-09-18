Construction of the centre was financed by the Export-Import Bank (EXIM) of China. It was established under the National Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovation Skills Enhancement Project (NSTEI-SEP).

The president and First Lady Unveil the foundation staone and the National Institute of Technology in Kiruhura district

President Museveni has commissioned a 325 Billion Shillings Technology Engineering and Innovation Centre in Rwebitete, Sanga Town Council Kiruhura District.



According to the Minister of Science, Technology & Innovation Dr Monica Musenero, the centre is intended to enhance innovation and design hubs. She added that the country has been lacking skilled locals to manage key infrastructure developments in the country.



Dr Musenero said that the hub will bridge the gap of lack of precision engineering skills which are essential for manufacturing, designing, installation, and operation of infrastructure and industrial projects. She adds that the project will expose the trainees and enable them to execute huge contracts.



The centre will retool and up-skill over 1,500 Ugandans every year of which Dr Musenero said 30% of each cohort will be preserved for the women trainees. The trainees shall do job training to develop working confidence.



Rwebitete centre will be focusing on seven engineering technology areas that include Civil engineering, construction, automotive technology, industrial/mechanical, electronic and electoral and agriculture mechanization.



President Museveni warned against reducing the science budget, saying that he was being told of a plan of cutting 90 percent of the Ministry of Science budget.



