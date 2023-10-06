UGX Twenty-Five billion Needed For Nile Water Stations

Uganda needs over twenty-five billion shillings ($7 million) as contributions to the running of hydro-meteorological monitoring stations long River Nile.
The stations are known hydroMet systems under the Nile Basin Initiative are used to collect information needed
for agricultural planning and monitoring among others.
They are also used in regulating hydraulic structures
such as storage dams for hydropower generation.
Equally crucial in those stations is the early warning
for disaster preparedness such as floods and drought, waters navigation and water
resources management and planning; air quality monitoring.
HydroMet stations
in Uganda have also been used in aviation operations,
navigation, and many other human activities.
Acting Commissioner
for Trans-Boundary Waters in the Ministry of Water and Environment, Sowedi Ssewagudede
said 13 of such stations installed in the first phase of the project under the
Nile Basin Initiative are functioning.
One of the stations was
swept away by the recent floods at Katonga bridge along Masaka-Mbarara Highway. River
Katonga is one of the rivers that contribute water to Lake Victoria and later
to the River Nile.
Ssewagudde told a journalist in Kampala that hydroMet stations have contributed
a lot in terms of data and information about the water levels and early warning
in Uganda and other Nile basin countries
He was among experts who met in Kampala to discuss how to sustain the hydroMet stations
in the 10 countries along the River Nile. All ten
countries under the Nile Basin Initiative are expected to contribute seven
million to keep the stations running so that they can share data on shared
water resources and weather monitoring systems.
According to Ssewagudde, NBI member states, work together to formulate common
Nile water resource policies and to replicate efforts for protecting and
maintaining the Nile for the good of the people in the region.
“It doesn't help if Rwanda or Kenya is doing well and Uganda is not doing the
same, so we help countries to develop similar policies, and we have been
able to develop guidelines for assessing environmental flows for example if a
partner state is to get water from the river, we determine how much it should
use, to leave enough for the downstream users, including the ecosystem"
Ssewagudde explained.
The Nile Basin Initiative has since
2010 been pushing for the “hydromet” system but it has not taken off as expected
due to funding problems. The systems, according to the secretariat based in
Entebbe help the member countries to know how much water is available and where
to them e us have a water accountability system. A central database for capturing
and storing observations has been planned to be fed by 60 hydrological stations
in select areas in the 10 countries.
The Executive Director of the NBISecretariat, Eng. SylvesterAnthony
Matemu said that the climate change challenge has pushed the organization’s secretariat to
come up with a strategy to ensure water, energy, and food security, climate
adaptations, environmental protection, and trans boundary cooperation.
He added that the HYDROMET stations were put in place to effectively monitor
the river Nile water, for effective usage, and support climate change
adaptations.
“The ministers agreed that we must have a common understanding of what is
available in the Nile, like water for
irrigation, hydropower generation and to come up with water scenarios, as
we plan to install 60 monitoring stations all over the basin.”
According to Matemu, one of the challenges faced is the failure by some
countries to willfully share what could have been collected from the station
installed within their territories, but this is being worked upon.
According to the survey conducted by NBI in 2014, there
were approximately 949 meteorological and 427 hydrological stations in the Nile
Basin. Over 70 percent of the meteorological stations measure either daily
rainfall totals or rainfall and temperature.
Most hydrological stations measure
river or lake water levels. Monitoring of water quality, sediment transport in
rivers, and groundwater are at their early stages in most countries.