UHRC Calls for Enactment of the Food and Nutrition Bill

Human rights
Kampala, Uganda
Crispin Kaheru, a commissioner at the UHRC said the bill has however never been enacted, leaving Uganda without legislation to promote food security. He asked the government to have the law enacted.
19 Apr 2023 14:52
