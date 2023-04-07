Breaking

UJCC Reiterates Call to Gov't to Address Salient Issues

Religion
Bishop Antony Zziwa, who serves as both the chairperson of UJCC and Uganda Episcopal Conference, emphasized that the council will continue to raise the critical issues until the government takes action.
07 Apr 2023 15:50
Religion
Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu during the way of the cross in Kampala
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu during the way of the cross in Kampala