Breaking

UMRA Cracks Down on Unlicensed Moneylenders in Bunyoro

Crime
Hoima, Uganda
The move comes after numerous complaints were raised by members of the public in the area against some moneylenders who have been accused of acting as con men while executing their duties.
24 Apr 2023 16:31
Hoima, Uganda
Crime
An official from UMRA speaking with Sseraka credit officers who were found operating without license. 1
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 2

An official from UMRA speaking with Sseraka credit officers who were found operating without license. 1

Keywords

Money lenders UMRA borrowers