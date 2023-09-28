UMSC Chairperson Calls for Special PDM Program for Muslims

Lubega said that the current PDM layout requires beneficiaries to pay minimal interest on the credit facilities extended to them, contrary to the sharia laws on finance, which promote non-interest returns on loans acquired.
The
Chairperson of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC, Dr. Mohammed Lubega, has
asked the government to introduce a special Parish Development Model-PDM program
for the Muslim community, that is aligned with the sharia laws.
While presiding over thanksgiving prayers in Luuka District on Friday, Lubega
said that the current PDM layout requires beneficiaries to pay minimal interest on the credit facilities extended to them, contrary to the sharia
laws on finance, which promote non-interest returns on loans acquired.
He says that
members of the Muslim community are not willing to compromise on the basic
sharia laws and principles, which has since deterred their members from
embracing PDM as one of the government's efforts to alleviate poverty within
grassroots communities.
Lubega challenged
managers of the PDM to incorporate an Islamic finance system in their
transactions, which he says will help several impoverished communities within
the Muslim circles to easily embrace the move, aimed at improving their
livelihoods without compromising their religious beliefs.
He further
challenged the government to help the Muslim community in the quest to develop
their arable land, owned by the 15,000 mosques across the different parts of
the country.
Lubega argued that UMSC has redundant land worth 100,000 acres, which if
converted into productivity can easily generate income for the entire Muslim
community in the country and promote their self-sustainability initiatives.
He notes that they require agriculture mechanization equipment like tractors in
every Muslim district, supervised by Islamic leaders, and logistical support in
terms of seeds and fertilizers, which will enable them to improve productivity.
Vice President Jessica Alupo challenged members of the Muslim community to
embrace smallholder self-help projects, which will enable them to improve their household incomes.