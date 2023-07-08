Breaking

UNCTAD Calls for Clean Energy Investments in LDCS

Politics
Business and finance
Environment
The report found that FDI in Africa fell to prior levels of $45 billion after anomalously high levels in 2021 caused by a single financial transaction.
07 Jul 2023 19:19
Politics Business and finance Environment
The report found that the apetite for renewable energey was growing but there was a problem with distribution. It found a four trillion dollar investement gap half of which was in the energy transition.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

The report found that the apetite for renewable energey was growing but there was a problem with distribution. It found a four trillion dollar investement gap half of which was in the energy transition.

CSOs

African Institute for Energy Goverenance UNCTAD