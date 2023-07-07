Breaking

Otuko Apio was declared the winner of the by- elections from Oyam District headquarters by the Oyam district returning officer Richard Onoba. She garnered 15,718 representing 49.12 per- cent of the total votes cast defeating her closest rival Samuel Engola Okello of National Resistance Movement (NRM) who got 15,161 votes representing 47.38%.
07 Jul 2023 06:36
Eunice Otuko Apio receiving the declaration form from Richard Onoba, the District returning officer (Photo by Immaculate Amony)
