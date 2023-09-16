Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said Amanyire, a UPDF deserter, and resident of Sseguku in Makindye Ssabagabo, is the mastermind behind various criminal activities including staging illegal roadblocks.

The suspect

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said Amanyire, a UPDF deserter, and resident of Sseguku in Makindye Ssabagabo, is the ringleader of criminals who has been participating in various criminal activities including staging illegal roadblocks.



Apart from staging illegal roadblocks, according to Police preliminary finding, the group, has been implicated in multiple kidnaps, in land conflicts once hired by one side to oppress another in Kampala Metropolitan Area, while masquerading as security officers.



Police says that the suspect has on a number of occasions been arrested by police, arraigned courts and general court-martial but shockingly, he has been released.



“It is unfortunate that many times we have arrested him, arraigned him in courts including the army general court martial, but he has been getting out on bail and continues terrorizing people," Owoyesigyire noted.



It is suspected that his arrest this time followed a fake land deal, where a UPDF officer was conned, prompting him to run to the police. The suspect who is detained at Entebbe Police station on various offences was also found with government military attires.



“We found him with uniforms and insignis of different military ranks," Oweyesigire said. "He operates with other people including one Kakyebezi and others who are on the run. So we call upon all people whom they have victimized with their atrocities to come out and cooperate Kampala Metropolitan Police as investigations continue.” Owoyesigire noted.



Many UPDF impostors have been arrested with military fatigue and weapons, leaving questions among members of the public on where they get these stores . However, In 2021, Arthur Nuwagaba, a Warrant Officer II attached to the finance office in the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI, Mbuya in Kampala was arrested for allegedly supplying military equipment to three impostors.



He was arrested with his group of accomplices that included Ashraf Agaba, one Ahabwe and Junior Ssedrak alias Vincent Atwine in intelligence-led operations within Kawempe Ttula, following reports of robbery and impersonation by the suspects.



Their arrest came days after the arrest of Michael Yiga, Ronald Ssenyonjo, Kanyehamye Kakistone, a UPDF deserter, and Juma Kaya who were also participating in different robberies in Kawempe Division.







