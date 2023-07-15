Breaking

UPDF Officer Accused of Torturing Civilians Bailed

Human rights
Court
Northern
Gulu, Uganda
The army disciplinary court charged Maj. Kibuuka 38 of two counts of assault and occasioning bodily harm contrary to section 236 of the penal code Act Cap 120 and insubordinate behavior contrary to section 36 of the UPDF Act number 7/2005.
15 Jul 2023 13:42
Gulu, Uganda
Human rights Court Northern
Maj. Travers Kibuuka (L) and his co accused Private Yusuf Mawa appearing before the army displinary court at Fouth Infantry Division Headquarters in Gulu City. Photo By Julius Ocungi
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Maj. Travers Kibuuka (L) and his co accused Private Yusuf Mawa appearing before the army displinary court at Fouth Infantry Division Headquarters in Gulu City. Photo By Julius Ocungi

Entities

Fourth Infantry Division Headquarters Maj. Travers Kibuuka

Keywords

UPDF officer accused of torture