The army disciplinary court charged Maj. Kibuuka 38 of two counts of assault and occasioning bodily harm contrary to section 236 of the penal code Act Cap 120 and insubordinate behavior contrary to section 36 of the UPDF Act number 7/2005.

Maj. Travers Kibuuka (L) and his co accused Private Yusuf Mawa appearing before the army displinary court at Fouth Infantry Division Headquarters in Gulu City. Photo By Julius Ocungi