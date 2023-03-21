Breaking

UPDF Soldier Shoots One Dead in Otuke District

Security
Crime
Northern
Otuke District, Uganda
Capt. Amos Nsamba, the UPDF 5th Division Spokesperson says that when the soldiers approached Amuge, he allegedly stabbed one of the soldiers and tried to grab the gun.
17 Mar 2023 17:10
Otuke District, Uganda
Security Crime Northern
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Keywords

Civilian Shot Dead for Disarming, Stabbing Soldier During Night Patrol

Entities

Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF)