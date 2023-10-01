UPDF Vehicle Kills One In Budaka

Samuel Semewo, the Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, says that the accident occurred at Namatala Village trading along Mbale – Tirinyi road around 9 am on Tuesday morning when the speeding Toyota premio registration number H4DF 2021 knocked Simon Sagala, 48, a resident of Namamba Village, Mugiti Sub County killing him instantly.

A speeding Uganda People Defense Forces vehicle has knocked dead an elderly man in Budaka district.



Samuel Semewo, the Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, says that the accident occurred at Namatala Village trading along Mbale – Tirinyi road around 9 am on Tuesday morning when the speeding Toyota premio registration number H4DF 2021 knocked Simon Sagala, 48, a resident of Namamba Village, Mugiti Sub County killing him instantly.



Semewo has appealed to road users and drivers to be cognizant about speeding and vigilant while using the road.



Godfrey Musozi, an eyewitness says that the UPDF vehicle was speeding when it lost control.



