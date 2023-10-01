Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /usr/www/users/urnnet/a/story.php on line 43
UPDF Vehicle Kills One In Budaka
UPDF Vehicle Kills One In Budaka

21 Mar 2023
A speeding Uganda People Defense Forces vehicle has knocked dead an elderly man in Budaka district. 

Samuel Semewo, the Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, says that the accident occurred at Namatala Village trading along Mbale – Tirinyi road around 9 am on Tuesday morning when the speeding Toyota premio registration number H4DF 2021 knocked Simon Sagala, 48, a resident of Namamba Village, Mugiti Sub County killing him instantly.

Semewo has appealed to road users and drivers to be cognizant about speeding and vigilant while using the road.

Godfrey Musozi, an eyewitness says that the UPDF vehicle was speeding when it lost control.

