Uganda
Revenue Authority – URA is concerned that it will forego up to two trillion
Shillings in tax expenditures in the next financial year.
The URA Commissioner General, John Musinguzi, revealed this on Thursday while
appearing before Members of Parliament on Parliament’s Committee of Finance to
present the tax body’s ministerial policy statement for Financial
Year 2023/2024.
He explained
that URA will waive the two tax expenditures in form of exemptions,
allowances rate reliefs, credits, and deferrals.
Bothered by
the amount, Kiwanuka Keefa, the Finance Committee Chairperson told the
Commissioner who appeared alongside the Minister of State for Finance, Planning
and Economic Development (General Duties), Henry Musasizi that Parliament will
discuss the impact of tax exemptions.
According to Kiwanuka, the impact of tax exemptions in the country is not yet
known, thus requiring Parliament to debate it. In the interim, he asked the
Ministry of Finance to furnish the Committee with a performance report of companies
that are tax exempted.
Industrial
Division Member of Parliament in Mbale City, Karim Masaba expressed shock that
the Government is seeking one trillion Shillings to fund the Parish
Development Model – PDM yet up to two trillion is being waived in tax
exemptions.
The PDM is a Government strategy or approach for organizing and delivering
public and private sector interventions for wealth creation and employment generation
at the parish level as the lowest economic planning unit. It has seven
pillars: Agricultural (production, Storage, Processing, and marketing);
Infrastructure and Economic Services; Financial Inclusion; Social services;
Mindset Change, and community mobilization.
Kashari North County Representative in Mbarara District, Basil Bataringaya
wondered why to date the Ministry of Finance has not yet done an analysis of
the performance of companies to inform this financial year’s budgeting
process.
However, Musasizi pledged to provide the recommendations, adding that the
Ministry of Finance has already developed a tax review expenditure framework
where some tax exemptions are terminated while others are maintained upon
the satisfactory performance of a given beneficiary company.
Otuke County Member of Parliament, Paul Omara, asked URA to recover 43 billion Shillings
in tax arrears from gold exporters noting that the Mining and Minerals law,
passed in 2021 imposes a tax of US $ 200 (approximately 750,000 Shillings)
levied on each kilogram of gold.
Mining and Minerals law is being implemented retrospectively and therefore
makes it mandatory for all gold exporters in the country to pay the tax
arrears.
In April
2019, the Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations
Institute – SEATINI conducted research on the impact of harmful tax
incentives and exemptions in Uganda revealing an estimated 1.420 trillion
were lost due to tax exemptions in the FY 2017/18.
The report revealed all evidence suggests that the societal costs of tax
exemptions are high and that the benefits, in terms of additional investments
are low. The biggest shares result from international trade tax and VAT-related exemptions.
Further, the report indicated that the most harmful exemptions included; Deemed
VAT, Government undertakings, MPs’ allowances, interest income of SACCOs and
restrictions of URA enforcement, Environment levy, and exempt VAT supplies
among others.
