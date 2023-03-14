Breaking

Vipers SC Capture former BUL FC Coach Isabirye

Sport
Kampala, Uganda
Isabirye joins the Vipers in a more disoriented moment having spent seven consecutive games without winning. This poor performance can be traced back to the arrival of Bianchi as their head coach.
Coach Isabirye is a venom. Courtesy Picture
