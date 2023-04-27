Breaking

Vipers SC Lands Bright Stars Hurdle as Uganda Cup Enters Semi-Finals

Sport
Vipers SC eliminated Calvary FC to reach the semifinal, while Bright Stars overcame KCCA FC at Kavumba Recreation Ground
27 Apr 2023 12:36
Vipers SC players
