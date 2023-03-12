Breaking

We Are Watching Parliament Over Anti-Gay Bill Says Kazimba

Top story
Politics
Parliament
The Most Rev. Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu on Friday joined a number of Ugandan clergies that are supporting a private Member’s Bill moved by MP, Asuman Basalirwa.
10 Mar 2023 20:44
Politics Parliament
Dr Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu exxpressed fear that some members of Parliment may choose to eat money and oppose the bill
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Dr Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu exxpressed fear that some members of Parliment may choose to eat money and oppose the bill

Keywords

Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 LGBTIQ+ agenda

Entities

Church of Ugada