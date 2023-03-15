District
West Nile Golf Club Moves to Groom Young Talents
Sport
Lifestyle
Northern
Arua Golf Course, Arua, Uganda
Mudasir Omia Obiga, the West Nile Golf Club Captain, says that the tournament is part of their strategy to promote golf among the public who view golf as a sport for rich people.
11 Mar 2023
10:34
