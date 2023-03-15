Breaking

West Nile Golf Club Moves to Groom Young Talents

Arua Golf Course, Arua, Uganda
Mudasir Omia Obiga, the West Nile Golf Club Captain, says that the tournament is part of their strategy to promote golf among the public who view golf as a sport for rich people.
11 Mar 2023 10:34
Part of West Nile Golf Club in Arua City
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Part of West Nile Golf Club in Arua City

West Nile Golf Club