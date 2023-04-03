Breaking

West Nile List Demands Ahead of President Museveni’s Visit

Business and finance
Local government
Northern
Arua City, Arua, Uganda
Robert Omito Steen, the Pakwach District chairperson, explained that besides addressing the issue of unreliable power and poor road infrastructure, the region needs affirmative action in education, as well as elevating the region as a special economic zone.
03 Apr 2023 08:55
Arua City, Arua, Uganda
Business and finance Local government Northern
President Museveni arriving for the 12th Coronation Anniversary of Alur King, Rwoth Phillip Rauni Olarker III at Atyak Seed Secondary School playground in Zombo district in November 2022 (File Photo)
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

President Museveni arriving for the 12th Coronation Anniversary of Alur King, Rwoth Phillip Rauni Olarker III at Atyak Seed Secondary School playground in Zombo district in November 2022 (File Photo)

Keywords

President Museveni’s Tour