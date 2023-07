Born on June 30, 1944, in Bumbeire Igara village, Bushenyi District, Bakyenga dedicated 50 years of his life to the priesthood, serving as a priest for 52 years and as a bishop for 34 years. He played a significant role in the establishment of the Archdiocese of Mbarara, becoming its first Archbishop in 1999.

The late Emeritus Paul K Bakyenga