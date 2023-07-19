Breaking

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Masterminding Machete Attacks in Jinja City

According to the Kiira Regional Police spokesperson, James Mubi, Burungi had been on their wanted list for the past two months due to reports of machete attacks in various wards of the Northern Division.
