District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
30 Mar ·
12:19
·
European Union Gives Euro 15M Towards Uganda's Response To Refugees
30 Mar ·
11:49
·
Suspects Plead Guilty to Robbing Passengers in Minibus
30 Mar ·
10:08
·
Owners of Historical Buildings, Sites Urged to Repair and Reuse Rather Than Demolish
30 Mar ·
08:52
·
Pictorial: UPDF Deploys 5,000 Soldiers to Eastern DRC for Peace Mission
30 Mar ·
08:21
·
UPDF Deploys 5000 Troops for Peace Mission in Eastern DRC
29 Mar ·
05:10
·
Nagirinya Murder Case: Key Suspect Asks for an Adjournment to Study Report
29 Mar ·
02:46
·
Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya Deny Negotiating Their Release
29 Mar ·
12:06
·
Clerics Seek Divine Intervention for Land Wrangles Between Two Clans in Lamwo
29 Mar ·
10:56
·
UNBS to Certify Event Organizers on Health and Safety Standards
29 Mar ·
08:53
·
Over 700 Driving Licenses Issued in Lira in One Week
Women Entrepreneurs Decry Barriers to Financial Inclusion
Business and finance
Kampala, Uganda
Financial institutions have also been faulted for conditioning their funds so tightly that women fail to secure the finances.
30 Mar 2023
18:28
Kampala, Uganda
Hafitha
Issa
Business and finance
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close