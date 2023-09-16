Dr. Patrick Buchan Ocen, the District Health Officer attributed the above challenges to inadequate staff accommodation and social problems among the staff. He says some people are still not complying with reporting mechanisms already in place.
Absenteeism
and late reporting to work by government health workers in Lira is being blamed
for the poor service delivery in the district.
During a
Health Service monitoring exercise conducted in December by the State House Health
Monitoring unit, it was discovered that staff absenteeism from work places where
some staff are away on study leave without proper approval while others have
intentionally extended their leave are some of the issues affecting service delivery.
In most
facilities like Ogur and Amach HC IV, it was discovered that staff report for duties late like at 11am because they reside in Lira City and this
leaves them little time to attend to the patients.
Dr. Ataro
Stephen Ayella, the Assistant
Director at State Health Monitoring Unit explained that the monitoring followed
numerous complaints about drug theft. However, other challenges like the
absenteeism and late reporting to work were discovered to be the major cause of poor services.
However, Dr.
Patrick Buchan Ocen, the District Health Officer attributed the above challenges
to inadequate staff accommodation and social problems among the staffs He says
there are mechanisms in place to ensure that everyone reports to work on time
although some people are still not complying.
“Absenteeism
has been a common problem in Lira but we have had engagements with the leaders
from the health facilities and I’m happy that the Health Unit Management Committee
are now up and about like for Amach the chairperson is always there and the sub
county chief also promised that she will make sure that always she takes
charge.”
He tasked
the sub county leadership to interest themselves in the day to day operation of
health facilities in their areas if service delivery is to improve.
Meanwhile RCM
Okello Orik, the Lira District chairperson explains that many health staff have been absent from work due to lack of payment resulting from glitches on the
Human Capital Management System which has greatly affected the operation of the
districts.
Okello
Orik assured the monitoring team that the challenge will be addressed "as soon
as the system is sorted out". He also implored the health workers especially those
in HCIVs to remain at their work stations so as to serve the community well.
Since
2020, the Ministry of Health has been upgrading HCIIs and IIIs in the Northern
region in a phased manner and
stocking them up with medical supplies to ease work.
However, whether or not
the community will be able to access the much desired services amidst the
lingering challenges is a question that is yet to be answered.