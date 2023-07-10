The rally attracted 32 drivers from various rally clubs across the country, but only 10 drivers were able to complete the race in both the two-wheel and four-wheel categories. Several drivers had to retire from the race due to severe mechanical issues with their vehicles that couldn't be resolved at the service park.

Busoga kingdom's second deputy premier, Owek. Osman Noor, awards the 2023 Eastern Motor Club rally winner, Yasin Naser.